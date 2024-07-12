Matthew McConaughey slams 'Real Housewives' politics, calls for less drama in leadership

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Matthew McConaughey, the Oscar-winning actor, has criticized the trend of political figures creating Hollywood-style drama, asserting that leadership shouldn't resemble "an episode of 'The Real Housewives.'" Speaking at a National Governors Association event in Salt Lake City, McConaughey emphasized the need to separate entertainment from governance.

"I'm in the entertainment business. Our leadership and our leaders don't need to be in the entertainment business," McConaughey declared to applause from the audience, The Hill reported. He highlighted the distinction between his roles in films and the responsibilities of national leaders, cautioning against the public's appetite for political spectacle.

The "Interstellar" star, who has previously considered entering politics, shared insights on his ongoing "learning tour" to understand the demands of public office. When asked about a potential shift from Hollywood to Washington, McConaughey expressed continued interest but emphasized the importance of assessing his fit for such a role.

Addressing the cultural divide, McConaughey critiqued both his industry and political discourse. He pointed out the tendency of celebrities to lean left, sometimes to an "illiberal" extreme, and warned against the automatic invalidation of opposing viewpoints.

"Celebrities and a lot of people in my industry mostly lean to the left. Many of them lean further into what I would call an illiberal left. Lot of us are guilty of the same thing we’re talking about from the other side … a default opening invalidation of the other side," McConaughey said.

“My industry cannot lead with, “Well all hierarchies are tyrannical, period.’ No, that’s not a default fact,” he added. “We can’t lead with, ‘Well, if you don’t believe in abortion then you’re anti-woman.’ We can’t lead with that. ‘Well, the word means more and is more important than your intent.’ We can’t lead with that.”

McConaughey urged the entertainment industry to be more mindful of its rhetoric, acknowledging its left-leaning reputation and the need to avoid alienating conservative or moderate audiences.