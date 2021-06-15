Maxime Bernier detained and fined in Manitoba

Police in Manitoba arrested People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier during his provincial tour this past Friday.

Bernier was in Manitoba with a plan to host events in multiple cities, but was warned by the province's public health authorities that he would be required to quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in the province

MAD MAX MANITOBA TOUR



Just got another ticket for my presence at the Niverville event, and the officer warned me that I could be arrested if I go to other rallies.



Section 2. Everyone has the following fundamental freedoms:

(c) freedom of peaceful assembly; pic.twitter.com/RGAxZUhQZy — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) June 11, 2021

Ezra Levant talks about what this means for those who oppose the mainstream narrative in this clip from the DAILY Livestream.