Maxime Bernier detained and fined in Manitoba

  • By Rebel News
  • June 15, 2021

Remove Ads

Police in Manitoba arrested People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier during his provincial tour this past Friday.

Bernier was in Manitoba with a plan to host events in multiple cities, but was warned by the province's public health authorities that he would be required to quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in the province

Ezra Levant talks about what this means for those who oppose the mainstream narrative in this clip from the DAILY Livestream

Manitoba Police lockdown
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
fight the fines canada campaign redirect

Fight The Fines

Reporting on and fighting the pandemic fines.

Join | Watch | Fight

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.