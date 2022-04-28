Maxime Bernier on never-ending COVID rules and Quebec's election

With pandemic restrictions still plaguing parts of life, and with no end in sight, it's no surprise then that People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier is still spreading his message of restoring individual freedoms.

Bernier rode the momentum from those dissatisfied with establishment politicians to tripling his previous number of votes, winning 5% of the vote in the 2021 election — a small but respectable share given his party's newly-formed status.

The former member of Parliament joined last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to talk about these never-ending COVID policies and Quebec's upcoming provincial election.

Speaking about the potential for more lockdowns in the future, Bernier said:

I believe that they are ready in different provinces to go back to lockdowns when the flu season will come back. Actually, in Quebec, we are still under the emergency act ... What I can say is, we know now that we cannot take for granted our freedoms in this country. So I hope that if that happens [a return to lockdowns], that we will have a lot of people on the street protesting. We need that, we need to change the public opinion. We need to have an ideological revolution.

On the chances of Conservatives in Quebec's provincial election:

I believe, and I hope, that Éric Duhaime will be able to elect a couple of his candidates — maybe one, two, three — in the Assembly Nationale for a new debate and more visibility with the mainstream media. And that's very encouraging also for me as the leader of the People's Party of Canada in Quebec for the next general election.

