Maxime Bernier proposes first-ever moratorium on immigration

Maxime Bernier, leader of the People's Party, proposed a national immigration moratorium until the housing crisis is solved. He emphasized that the government should prioritize Canadians over newcomers.

“The People’s Party is going to solve the housing crisis in the simplest and most effective way possible, by imposing a complete moratorium on immigration for as many years as it takes to solve this crisis,” Bernier told reporters, as reported by Blacklock’s.

In 2023, Canada was home to 2.3 million foreigners, including over 1 million foreign students, 766,000 migrant workers, and 471,000 landed immigrants.

“The Canadian government should work for us Canadians, not foreigners,” Bernier said, pledging to deport “fake foreign students and fake refugees.”

“It is time to really tackle this problem and fix it. It is time for real reform.”

A 2020 memo forewarned targets could pose serious challenges to housing, education and health service infrastructure for provinces and municipalities but was ignored.

Bernier concurred, noting the public discourse on immigration has changed since his party's 2019 "Say No To Mass Immigration" billboard campaign was censured.

“The entire political and media establishment refused to recognize it until very recently,” he said. “We were called racists and xenophobic. Today everyone is forced to admit that we were right.”

Bernier accused other political parties of seeking to appease ethnic lobbies by flooding Canada with inexpensive foreign labour. Statistics Canada reported that 32% of Canadian workers were foreign-born in 2024, and that continued high immigration could increase this to 44% by 2041.

“That is the radical Liberal agenda on immigration,” Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre told reporters last month. He was questioned about the Century Initiative, an organization that wants to increase Canada's population to 100 million.

“That puts strain on our housing market, our health care, and our job market,” said Poilievre. Three in five (59%) agreed immigration has placed “too much pressure” on public services in Canada.

Bernier said Canada’s housing shortages transformed “quiet family neighbourhoods” into apartment blocks to house “as many immigrants as possible.”

“The housing crisis has been getting worse for years,” said Bernier. “We know exactly what the root cause of the problem is, mass immigration.”

On February 12, 2024, the opposition parties passed a motion to revise immigration quotas, but the federal government ignored it at the time.

A previous plan tabled 500,000 additional permanent residents in each of the next two years. “We didn't get the balance quite right,” admitted then-prime minister Justin Trudeau.

In October, the Liberals promised to lower permanent resident targets to 365,000 by 2027. Conservatives promised even lower targets, under 250,000.

“We will get back to moderate reasonable levels of immigration,” Poilievre promised. “Our country was built by common sense immigration.”