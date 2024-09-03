Maxime Bernier says PPC is necessary to keep Poilievre 'honest'

People's Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier discussed why his party is needed to ensure Conservatives hold true to their values during last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show.

Speaking to Bernier, Levant said, "A lot of our Rebel News viewers have a deep affection for you. They remember that you were the only one standing with them during the lockdowns."

"In fact you were charged with a crime for it, so our people have an affectionate love for you. But that's their heart, their head also says, 'well, Poilievre can win.'"

Making his case for why people should vote for the PPC, Bernier said, "Voting for the PPC, it's a vote for you, it's a vote for the country."

"And we will support Poilievre when he'll be a conservative for sure. But we will shame him when he won't be," he said.

THE @EZRALEVANT SHOW



The future of the People's Party of Canada after Trudeau's reign: A special discussion with @MaximeBernierhttps://t.co/MmAcj4tSbe — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) September 3, 2024

Bernier explained why it's critical that people vote in line with their values and speak out for what they believe in.

"But we need to move the public opinion on our side. And the more people who speak about the PPC, the more people we'll be able to convince," he said.

"And Poilievre is a follower, he's following the public opinion. And if we have a strong support from five to 10 percent, Poilievre will look at that support as a government and he will have to act a little bit," Bernier said.

"So that's why people need to vote in line with their values if they want to have bold changes in this country," concluded the PPC leader.

Bernier contended that the PPC is the only party that truly represents conservative values, and is therefore a crucial alternative to the Conservative Party of Canada.