Maxime Bernier speaks out after being denied spot at leaders' debates

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, People's Party of Canada (PPC) Leader Maxime Bernier spoke out against his likely exclusion from the federal leaders' debates as a critical election looms.

Bernier explained that Radio-Canada/CBC produces the debates and have hinted that the PPC will be excluded. The host of Radio-Canada’s Le Téléjournal reportedly referred to Bernier as “a leader who won’t be at the debates."

“How is it possible that Ms. Galipeau knows this already?" the PPC leader said during a press conference in Quebec.

"I think I have the answer. Radio-Canada/CBC will produce the debates, so they’re talking to the Commission, and I presume everybody there already knows that I won’t be invited. And she spilled the beans live on TV, probably unintentionally,” Bernier explained.

"The process is a fake process," he told Ezra. "Just to be sure that they will exclude the People's Party, they have the two conditions, and at every election they are coming with a new condition to make sure that we won't participate."

The PPC leader condemned the Leaders' Debates Commission for their purported bias against his party.

"I know that at the head of that commission, on the board of that commission, there's former Liberal MPs and former Conservative MPs," he said.

"So that's not in their advantage to have us and to debate against the Liberals and the Conservatives. They don't want to hear what we have to say, I think they are afraid of our ideas," Bernier added.

While the PPC is being denied representation at the leaders' debates, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May is expected to be able to participate in the debates.