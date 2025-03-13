Measles or vaccine shedding? The real story behind sensationalist headlines

Measles cases in Ontario have recently dominated the headlines, with media outlets warning about a growing outbreak. Headlines like “biggest measles outbreak in decades” and “measles spreading as people turn against vaccines” are everywhere, but how much of this panic is truly justified?

For those born before 1970, measles was once seen as a routine childhood illness. Much like chickenpox, it was common but relatively harmless, often following a fever and rash after parties or sleepovers. Fast forward to today, and the media has rekindled fears about measles outbreaks, but there’s more to the story than what’s being reported.

Measles typically starts with a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. A rash follows, often starting on the face and spreading down the body. While measles can cause severe complications like brain inflammation and pneumonia, it’s important to remember that before the vaccine was available, deaths from measles were already in steady decline. Even in the 1960s, three years before the measles vaccine was licensed, the death rate was steadily declining and had mostly flatlined.

Yet, modern-day public health messages focus almost exclusively on vaccination as the solution. What they often leave out is a simple, effective, and inexpensive alternative: vitamin A. The Canadian government itself recommends this as a solution to reduce measles complications, but you won’t find it mentioned in many public health statements. Instead, vaccines are presented as the only way forward.

The MMR vaccine, which combines measles, mumps, and rubella, is often touted as the gold standard for prevention. However, it’s not without its issues. The MMR vaccine has one of the highest reported rates of adverse effects in Canada, and it’s documented to cause “measles-like rashes,” yet these inconvenient facts are rarely discussed or disclosed.

Moreover, the MMR vaccine is a live virus vaccine, meaning it can shed. Vaccine shedding occurs when a small amount of the measles virus genetic material called RNA is released from the body and can potentially spread to others. This means that people who recently received the MMR vaccine can show symptoms resembling measles, leading to confusion and misdiagnoses.

A 2022 study from Nationwide Children’s Hospital highlights this issue, when researchers discovered that the measles component of the MMR vaccine can shed for up to four weeks after vaccination, making it difficult to distinguish between a wild-type measles infection and vaccine shedding. More concerning, one-third of children tested within 30 days of vaccination had detectable levels of measles vaccine strain RNA in their samples.

This raises an important question: how many of the so-called “measles cases” are actually caused by vaccine shedding, not wild-type measles? The media and health authorities rarely address this nuance, instead blaming dangerous “anti-vaxxers” for the heightened fear.

As a result, the London Health Sciences Centre in Ontario has implemented strict visitation policies similar to those seen during the COVID-era. Access to pediatric, neonatal, and obstetrical units is limited to one support person, with proof of measles immunity or an N95 mask required for entry. But has the hospital considered vaccine shedding or adverse events, which can cause "measles-like" rashes in up to one in three individuals who receive the MMR vaccine?

Despite Rebel News’ efforts to seek clarification on how the hospital is monitoring and differentiating between vaccine-induced rashes and actual measles cases, no one responded.

Amid the hysterical headlines, it’s clear that measles cases in Canada remain relatively rare. After a peak in 2015 with 418 cases, numbers dropped significantly, reaching only 12 cases in 2023 and 141 in 2024. Even in 2017, when there were 45 cases, over half of those were in fully vaccinated individuals and almost all of those cases were imported from other countries.

This showcases the cyclical nature of measles outbreaks, which is well-documented. The CDC has noted that epidemics tend to occur every 2-3 years, and the current uptick in cases fits this historical pattern.

So, is the current measles hysteria warranted?

While measles is still a concern, it’s important to look beyond the sensationalized headlines. Measles was once a common childhood illness with mild outcomes, largely impacted by improvements in sanitation, nutrition, and antibiotics before the vaccine’s introduction in 1963.

Today, we still overlook crucial factors like vitamin A’s role in preventing complications, expediting recovery, and the potential confusion caused by vaccine shedding.

The truth is, the current media-driven panic doesn’t reflect the reality of modern measles infections — or many other infections for that matter. What’s being fuelled is fear, not facts.

It’s time to stop fueling fear and sensationalizing outbreaks. The focus must shift to a broader approach that includes natural immunity, vitamin A, and a deeper understanding of vaccine shedding and adverse events. Until this happens, fear will continue to cloud judgment, preventing the use of real, effective tools to protect individuals and communities.