Meat for the elite? Warning over threat of methane tax

The traditional Aussie BBQ will be a thing of the past if Labor pledge to cut methane emissions, Nationals leader David Littleproud has warned.

The government is expected to announce this month that Australia will join an American led push to cut methane emissions by 30 per cent over the next decade.

The push comes as New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern infuriated farmers by announcing a plan to tax livestock burps.

Littleproud said any moves to cut methane in Australia would make meat unaffordable and be the “death of the BBQ”.

“We know Australians love their sausages, steaks, rissoles and lamb meals – all of that will become out of reach for many,” he said. “We do not want to see the Aussie BBQ available to only the rich, we urge Labor to reject the methane madness idea and embrace the Aussie BBQ spirit instead of destroy it. “Australians are already hurting with petrol prices, electricity prices and food prices.' 'I urge Labor to re-think this terrible idea and start helping Australian families, rather than hurting them even more.”

The Nationals leader said a tax on methane emissions would compel farmers to reduce their livestock to meet emissions targets which, in turn, would drive up food prices.

A methane tax has been proposed in New Zealand with the government saying livestock burps and farts would be taxed in a bid to lower global temperatures.

New Zealand contributes 0.17 per cent of global emissions.

Kiwi farmers have been given until mid-November to respond to the proposal, with a decision expected to be made in December.