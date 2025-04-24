Media Elites Weaponize The News Against Conservatives

The bought-off, elitist media is obsessed with controlling the narrative, and influencing ordinary people and their votes.

RebelNews+ Clips
  |   April 24, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

The mainstream media didn't ask the important questions at the Leaders’ Debates last week. 

To make matters worse, they were afraid of Rebel News and other independent media who weren't afraid to ask those tough questions. 

They never cared about climate change; they only used it as a weapon against conservatives. 

The bought-off, elitist media is obsessed with controlling the narrative, and influencing ordinary people and their votes.

In fact, they're starting to believe their own propaganda that Rebel News and others are dangerous extremists. 

They only care about keeping their jobs and their government handouts.

