Media Elites Weaponize The News Against Conservatives

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

The mainstream media didn't ask the important questions at the Leaders’ Debates last week.

To make matters worse, they were afraid of Rebel News and other independent media who weren't afraid to ask those tough questions.

They never cared about climate change; they only used it as a weapon against conservatives.

The bought-off, elitist media is obsessed with controlling the narrative, and influencing ordinary people and their votes.

In fact, they're starting to believe their own propaganda that Rebel News and others are dangerous extremists.

They only care about keeping their jobs and their government handouts.