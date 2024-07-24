Media outlets backpedal on Kamala Harris's 'Border Czar' label

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

As Vice President Kamala Harris emerges as the de facto Democratic presidential nominee, several media outlets have begun to distance themselves from the "border czar" label previously used to describe her role in the Biden administration's immigration policy. This shift in narrative has sparked controversy and accusations of inconsistent reporting.

Axios, a prominent news organization, found itself at the center of the debate after publishing an article stating that Harris "never actually had" the title of "border czar." This claim contradicted Axios's own past reporting, where they had referred to Harris as being "appointed by Biden as border czar" and even ran a headline stating "Biden puts Harris in charge of border crisis."

Incredible community note on here in which Axios use the term “border czar” repeatedly previously for Harris. https://t.co/O2DlI0XLIr pic.twitter.com/nLBQix0S2j — Andy Kaczynski (@KFILE) July 24, 2024

The inconsistency didn't go unnoticed, prompting Axios to update their recent story, acknowledging that they had "incorrectly" used the term in previous reports.

Other major outlets have followed suit in attempting to reframe Harris's role:

TIME magazine published an article titled "Kamala Harris Was Never Biden's 'Border Czar.' Here's What She Really Did," arguing that her mandate was narrower than previously portrayed.

USA Today released a "fact check" claiming that Harris's border work focused on the "root causes" of migration rather than overseeing the entire border situation.

PolitiFact labeled Republican claims about Harris being the border czar as "mostly false," suggesting it was part of an effort to link her to the administration's immigration policy.

These media outlets now assert that Harris's role was primarily focused on addressing the root causes of migration from Central America, particularly in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. They argue that she was not directly responsible for border security or overall immigration policy.

Critics, however, point out that this apparent shift in media narrative coincides with Harris's presumptive nomination as the Democratic presidential candidate. They argue that the reframing appears to be an attempt to insulate her from criticism over the ongoing migrant crisis, which has become a cornerstone of Republican attacks against her potential candidacy.

As the 2024 presidential race heats up, the debate over Harris's exact role in the administration's border policy is likely to continue, with both sides of the political aisle seeking to shape the narrative to their advantage.