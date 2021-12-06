Rebel News Banner Ad - Pastor Event TDF

Medical segregation at the Canada Museum for Human Rights

How did we get to a point where a Museum for Human Rights was willing to discriminate against its own clientele?

  • By Rebel News
  • December 06, 2021

Remove Ads

On the latest episode of Rebel Roundup, Sydney Fizzard joined David to talk about how the Canada Museum for Human Rights is treating the unmasked and unvaccinated.

This is just an excerpt from the full Rebel Roundup.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.

Coronavirus Manitoba Winnipeg Canada Social Justice Warriors COVID Vaccines COVID Passports
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favorite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.