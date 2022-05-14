Meet Nina Jankowicz, head of Biden's new Disinformation Governance Board

Nina Jankowicz was nominated by the Biden administration to head up the Department of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board — a new bureaucratic endeavour that many have aptly compared to George Orwell's "Ministry of Truth" in his dystopian novel 1984.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ben Weingarten (follow @BHWeingarten on Twitter) joined Ezra to talk about Joe Biden's newly-appointed "Minister of Truth".

Here's a bit of what Ben had to say:

Jankowicz herself is, of course, the last person to serve as an arbiter of truth in an organ that should not exist in the U.S. governmental system, period. Full stop. We do not need disinformation governance boards. We certainly don't need them housed within the DHS, that is with an inherently domestic focus — and this is, of course, the last administration to be trying to separate truth from fiction, when it's been one of the greatest purveyors, for example, of what it cast as disinformation with respect to the coronavirus for example, and then ended up flip-flopping and promoting it as the truth. And Jankowicz herself, of course, perfectly reflects this administration, on three levels. The first is that she is the last person to be an arbiter of truth because she herself has been a prolific purveyor of disinformation... This is someone who is also partisan, something that you wouldn't want if you were supposed to have a neutral arbiter of truth, which of course, again, the U.S. government shouldn't be in the business of.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.