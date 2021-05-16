Meet the youngest new Rebel | Daniel Day joins Ezra Levant

Rebel News has hired some fresh new talent to join our growing team.

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra interviews the new Rebels starting with Daniel Day.

Ezra and Daniel talk about how Daniel started working with Rebel News and what it was like on scene at Gracelife Church.

Daniel was with Rebel News in Montreal, Quebec when the Montreal police tried to raid our Airbnb without a search warrant.

On his first Rebel News adventure in Montreal Daniel said to Ezra:

It was exciting and it was definitely outrageous what the police were doing. It didn't scare me off, it rather encouraged me to be here and want to help.

This is only an excerpt of Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.