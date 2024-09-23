Melbourne mayor's 'mutant' vision for city ruthlessly mocked

Melbourne's Lord Mayor, Nick Reece, has raised eyebrows with his latest campaign promise to transform Melbourne into a "Garden City" by creating 28 new parks if re-elected.

In an attempt to appeal to environmentally conscious voters, Reece a former Labor powerbroker, shared images on X to illustrate his vision for greener urban spaces. However, the images, which appear to be AI-generated, quickly became the subject of ridicule due to their depiction of oddly proportioned, almost grotesque human figures.

The internet was quick to react, with many users mocking the mayor for relying on AI for visual representation rather than employing a professional artist.

Comments ranged from humorous jabs at the AI's inability to render human limbs correctly to suggestions that Reece invest in human talent over technology for future campaign visuals.

This incident highlights the growing pains of integrating AI into public communications, where the technology's limitations can lead to unintended comedy at the expense of serious policy announcements.

Reece's campaign, aiming to retain his position in the upcoming election, might find this episode a costly misstep in engaging with the electorate, particularly among those he aimed to impress with his environmental commitments.