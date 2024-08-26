WATCH: Police FAIL to protect rideshare driver in shocking lockdown attack

E-transfer (Canada):

Daniel Jamieson, a Melbourne rideshare driver, faced a terrifying ordeal when a passenger attacked him during a routine job in the western suburbs in 2022.

The incident occurred during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when police resources were heavily allocated to enforcing restrictions rather than addressing real crime.

Jamieson described how the situation quickly escalated after he refused to accept a fourth passenger who he says appeared intoxicated and disorderly.

The other passengers became increasingly aggressive, prompting Jamieson to call the police. Despite being only five minutes from the nearest station, officers took over 40 minutes to arrive.

The situation worsened when the passengers started physically assaulting him, an attack that was captured on his vehicle's dashcam.

Throughout the encounter, the passengers falsely accused Jamieson of racism, further complicating the already tense situation.

When the police finally arrived, their response was disappointing. Jamieson was advised to leave the area immediately for his safety and to return later to retrieve his car.

"The police need to be accountable," he said, urging for better handling of such serious incidents in the future.

This lack of support and the police's initial reluctance to address the damage to his vehicle left Jamieson feeling betrayed.

Despite the incident, Jamieson has forgiven his attackers but remains critical of the police response.