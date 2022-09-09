Melbourne to host 'reclaiming medicine' conference

The impact of Australia's lockdown policies on the country's medical profession will be the focus of the Reclaiming Medicine Conference in Melbourne on Saturday, September 10.

Organised by the Australian Medical Professionals’ Society (AMPS), the conference will host a range of international speakers including US author Naomi Wolf, Canadian Dr. Julie Ponesse of The Democracy Fund and Amy Kelly, program director for the War Room/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Analysis Project.

The full-day conference will be held in Melbourne's Amora Hotel Riverwalk in Melbourne and will take a deep drive into the public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Many medical professionals felt they were silenced into adhering to an official narrative at the cost of their long-established codes of conduct," conference organisers said.

AMPS is part of Red Union, an organisation founded in response to the actions of the country's traditional unions which complied with government vaccine mandates and represents across a number trade unions.

Organisers stated that the country witnessed 'unprecedented censorship of scientific debate and respectful discourse from social media providers' with many professionals feeling forced into silence.

The event is open for online registration in a virtual format as well as the in-person event taking place in Melbourne.