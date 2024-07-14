Meta interference? Colonization by foreigners? Paris reacts to shocking French election results

E-transfer (Canada):

After President Emmanuel Macron called a snap election in France, the two main contenders for forming the next French government were the Nouveau Front Populaire (New Popular Front), a coalition of far-left communists and socialists, and the Rassemblement National (National Rally), a right-wing party against Islamization and mass immigration.

In a surprising turn of events, the expected victory of the Rassemblement National was overturned. This happened because 224 candidates withdrew from the second round, allowing the Front Populaire to gain more votes and defeat the Rassemblement. On election day, we took to the streets of Paris, a city known for its left-leaning stance, to ask the French people various questions. Given the influence of social media and its tendency to censor or downgrade politically incorrect narratives like that of Rassemblement leader Marine Le Pen, we wanted to know if the French believed that Meta interfered in their elections. We also discussed immigration and the current state of the country.

The question of Meta interfering in elections by censoring certain voices is widely debated. Asked if they think Meta companies, i.e. Facebook and Instagram, are interfering with the French election by censoring some voices, people on the streets of Paris shared their perspectives. A visiting Brit agreed with the idea of algorithmic manipulation, saying it's being done by "everybody who wants a globalist agenda." He added, "They're promoting the status quo, Macron... Listen, I'm not a fan of Le Pen but I think it's very healthy, what's happening in France, I wish it was happening in my country."

Some interviewees went further, accusing Meta of manipulating public opinion. One participant said, "Imagine voting for the Popular Front, they will do everything to say, listen, this one, this one, well, he is a racist or something. You absolutely have to vote for the Popular Front, if you don't vote for the Popular Front, then you are, excuse me, but you are trash!"

The impact of immigration is also a concern. Some interviewees feel that the perception of France has changed due to migratory flows. "You don't feel like you're in France. Well, the France we knew when we were young. I'm seventy-six years old. I knew it here when it was quite simple, in seventy-four. I found myself here in Paris. I was surprised to see a black person on the subway."

Another interviewee mentioned: "It’s just a theory for me, the Great Replacement, for me, it's not that at all." She added, "For me, it's a minority. If there are people who say that, I think it's a minority." Someone else replied, "There are people who might want to do it. But we are not there yet."

The feeling of loss of French identity is palpable among some interviewees. "For me, France is no longer France because today we are no longer in a world of liberty, equality, fraternity. As it is said in this beautiful world."

Someone replied: "Not everything was better before. That's not true, but not everything is worse now. There are worse things, for sure, but there are also things that are better than sixty years ago."

Thus, opinions are varied and concerns are multiple, reflecting a society deeply divided.