Metro Vancouver wastes $64K on Toronto wine and cheese event

Metro Vancouver delegates attended a national conference for municipalities last year and hosted an expensive networking event at a Toronto hotel, a report from Global News says.

A Freedom of Information request found receipts connected to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities annual conference that found that Metro Vancouver hosted an event which included an open bar and fancy food.

“Among the purchases were $2,000 worth of shrimp tempura, $1,800 of smoked salmon with dill cream and walnut bread, more than $5,200 of cheese and charcuterie stations, along with a ‘Little Italy’ station at $4,200,” Global reports. This also included “$2,400 in domestic beer, $3,000 in imported beer, $4,300 in white wine and $3,500 in red wine.”

The total bill for food and alcohol was over $64,000.

“This absolutely speaks to a problem at Metro Vancouver, that their costs are out of control,” New Westminster Councilor Daniel Fontaine told the outlet. “There is very little oversight in terms of these expenditures.”

This latest revelation comes in the wake of inquiries regarding the amount of taxpayer money used for attending an urban drainage conference in Amsterdam.

“This is exactly why the provincial government needs to step in and reappoint the office of the local government auditor general,” Canadian Taxpayers Federation B.C. director Carson Binda said.

“We’ve seen spending scandal after spending scandal at Metro Vancouver.”

Metro Vancouver says it has hosted the reception for over a decade but as a part of ongoing evaluation, opted not to host a network event this year.