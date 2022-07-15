Miami, Florida reacts to Jill Biden comparing Latinos to tacos

E-transfer (Canada):

Recently, United States First Lady Jill Biden received much criticism during her visit to San Antonio, TX. The criticism stems from her comments stating that she sees the Latino community as unique as breakfast tacos.

Jill Biden is not the only member of the family to make controversial statements. President Joe Biden has had a track record during his current presidency and during his 2020 presidential run of having gaffes, including a recent one where he read the teleprompter out loud saying, "End of quote."

Another recent gaffe Biden has been criticized for is when he shook hands with nobody after his speech at the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Controversy with the Bidens is not just limited to his presidency. Joe Biden has also made remarks in the past that many people considered racist, like when he stated back in 2007 that Barack Obama was the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean.

Rebel News spoke to the communities in Miami, Florida to get their thoughts on the First Lady's comments. Many people looked at it as offensive. Some of the people also thought that even though she probably meant to say something positive about the Latino community, her comment accidentally backfired.