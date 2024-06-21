Migrant stabbing attack in Germany leaves police officer dead

A public meeting of the Citizens' Movement PAX Europa turned violent on May 31 as a well-known political activist and journalist, Michael Stürzenberger, was attacked. Stürzenberger, an outspoken critic of Islam, was the initial target. In the chaos, a police officer who intervened was also attacked and later succumbed to his injuries. Four other people were also reportedly injured in the incident.

The assailant, a 25-year-old Afghan living in Germany since 2014, was shot and wounded by police. He was hospitalized and is apparently not in a condition to be questioned. It was reported that the man has a wife and two children. Michael Stürzenberger remains under medical care for his injuries.

But one of those stabbed was a prominent German far-right political activist & critic of Islam, Michael Stürzenberger Stürzenberger had been participating in a rally organized by the Citizens Movement Pax Europa, hich describes itself as anti-Islamizationhttps://t.co/rnoHX7DZWW — OCI_NY (@oci_ny) May 31, 2024

Irfan Peci, a former Muslim who converted to Catholicism and a close friend of Stürzenberger, provided insight into the incident and the broader tensions in Germany. "Michael is well-known in Germany for his criticism of political Islam. He began these rallies after his best friend died in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack," Peci explained.

Shocking new video of German stabbing attack shows why cop tackled have-a-go-hero as he tried to subdue knifeman - as locals say they no longer feel safe in their city after 'nightmare' rampage

via https://t.co/4N6UmtO8sD https://t.co/UMStrqCDVU — Bob For A Full Brexit (@boblister_poole) June 2, 2024

According to Peci, the rally began as usual until the assailant arrived. "We see on the video how the terrorist started to observe, looking for Stürzenberger. After 20 or 30 minutes, he attacked him, stabbing him multiple times," Peci recounted. "The police intervened, but a brave officer was stabbed in the neck and tragically died two days later."

The attacker was identified as a 25-year-old Afghan who came to Germany as a refugee in 2014. "He was in Germany illegally for nine years before marrying a German Muslim woman, which allowed him to stay," Peci noted. "This incident is a tragic reminder of the rising tensions due to radical Islamization."

Peci, who grew up in Germany, shared his perspective on the situation. "Germany has changed dramatically since 2015. The influx of refugees has led to increased crime and violence," he said. "The government wants to hide these problems because they are responsible for the consequences of their open-border policies."

Reflecting on the broader impact, Peci expressed concern for countries like Canada and the United States. "If the liberals in the U.S. and Canada stay in power, it's only a matter of time before they face the same issues," he warned. "My message to Canadians and Americans is to look at Europe and learn from our mistakes."