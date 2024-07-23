Migrants refuse to answer questions as locals protest outside housing facility

E-transfer (Canada):

On Monday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra's continued his exclusive reporting from Ireland, where residents have been pushing back against migrant housing facilities being set up in the country.

Earlier this year, a riot erupted in the small town of Newtownmountkennedy as resistance to a proposal to house asylum seekers boiled over. Protests have continued, where Levant heard from demonstrators who gathered outside of the facility.

Irish government wages 'war' with citizenry over immigration@EzraLevant provides more exclusive reporting on Ireland's migrant crisis.



Ireland, a land rich in history, has become a microcosm for the rest of the world on immigration.



In Newtownmountkennedy, a town not far from… pic.twitter.com/6PvUNTwjL7 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 23, 2024

The protesters explained how in many circumstances, asylum seekers will first travel through France, then through the United Kingdom before eventually arriving in Ireland. Once there, European Union laws complicate the process for removal — if government officials even cared to bother deporting migrants.

Outside of the housing facility, a large metal wall blocks the view from outside. Masked individuals inside then threw a rock at our Rebel News camera while trying to capture footage through a gap under the gate.

'Not a race issue, a services issue': Irish town gripped by migrant surge



Ireland's government is attempting to set up a migrant facility capable of housing up to 500 people in Dundrum, a village home to around 200 people.



Rebel News CEO @EzraLevant was recently in Ireland,… pic.twitter.com/OmAQ4z3wiz — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 23, 2024

“Word has gone out that they're getting everything given to them here,” one of the protesters told Levant. She continued:

Housing and food, benefits, everything. And they're getting more here than in the U.K., so naturally they're saying to themselves and their buddies, 'Let's go to Ireland, we'll have a good life there, we'll be given everything and not have to work.' And presto, here they are and they're with their London and Manchester accents pretending they're Palestinian and they're fleeing war.

At another point, a group of men were walking back to the facility. Levant caught up with the men, asking them about the facility and how they arrived in Ireland, only to be met with silence as the men then returned behind the large metal wall.

Why is Ireland destroying itself?



We're in Ireland studying their immigration policy. It’s like looking at a car crash—it’s terrible, but we can’t stop from staring.



The government here has gone mad. It’s bringing in hundreds of thousands of migrants.



It’s a country with just… pic.twitter.com/6UbrqJAlvX — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 17, 2024

“I like the idea of a man with a gate and a fence,” Levant remarked. “I think the Irish should take inspiration from this guy with a gate and a fence. I think an Irish government should have a fence just like this, and hire a security guard just like that, and if anyone wants to come in the country, they should slam the door in their face just like that.”