Migrants threaten Polish border guards with 'throat-slitting' gestures during illegal entry attempts
Polish officials have reported increased aggression and sophisticated tactics by migrants attempting illegal crossings.
The Polish-Belarusian border continues to be a hotspot of tension as Polish border guards and local residents face an ongoing influx of migrants from the Middle East and Africa.
According to reports from defence24.pl, the situation has become increasingly volatile, with Polish officials describing aggressive behavior and complex tactics employed by those attempting to cross illegally, Remix News reports.
The crisis, which began in mid-2021, has seen a significant escalation in both the number and nature of border crossing attempts. Polish authorities report that migrants are using improvised weapons, including long spears and slingshots, to confront border personnel.
There are also claims of migrants making threatening "throat-slitting" gestures towards Polish soldiers.
"They are trained by Belarusian and Russian services," a local resident told defence24.pl, describing the sophisticated methods allegedly used by the migrants. The source added, "They construct two-meter spears, which they urinate on or dip in feces to cause infections in those they wound."
The situation has taken a toll on Polish border forces. Since the beginning of 2024, 40 soldiers have been injured, and one, Sergeant Mateusz Sitek, tragically lost his life due to injuries sustained during a confrontation.
Despite the construction of a physical barrier along the border, illegal crossing attempts persist. However, Polish Border Guard statistics suggest that the introduction of a buffer zone has reduced illegal crossings by more than half.
