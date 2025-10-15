Military preparing ‘new policy’ for chaplain prayer ban

The Canadian military is crafting a new policy to restrict what chaplains can say or whether they can pray at military ceremonies. This follows a Remembrance Day reflection at the National War Memorial that omitted any mention of God or prayer.

In 2023, the Canadian Armed Forces banned public prayers by chaplains, replacing them with “spiritual reflections.” Following backlash, a new policy was promised and is expected to be released soon.

The stipulations urge military chaplains to avoid “metaphysical references” and uphold religious neutrality in ceremonies, according to the Epoch Times.

Military Personnel Command's Major Jason Rheubottom announced a forthcoming policy on "spiritual reflections" but would not confirm its release before Remembrance Day.

An Epoch Times source indicated that the new policy might be released in October, but that is unconfirmed.

Rheubottom refused to outline the new policy, citing prematurity. What is known is that the policy is being developed with the Royal Canadian Chaplain Service, the Interfaith Committee on Canadian Military Chaplaincy, and Defence Advisory Groups (DAGs), which are volunteer employment equity groups of CAF members and DND employees.

In 2022, the Canadian military welcomed its first humanist chaplain, joining chaplains from various faith traditions. Humanism is an ethical philosophy based on human experience and concern for others, not divine sources.

Conservative MP Chris Warkentin criticizes the Trudeau government’s reinstatement of a ban on military chaplains reciting prayers on Remembrance Day, urging them to restore chaplains’ freedom to pray as essential to veterans’ healing. pic.twitter.com/9Y3O2jIwmN — Juno News (@junonewscom) November 8, 2024

Since October 2023, Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) policy has banned chaplains from saying prayers at mandatory events such as Remembrance Day or unit Christmas dinners. The CAF justified this by stating it respects state neutrality and upholds diversity and inclusion principles.

Last November 11, Chaplain General Brigadier-General Guy Belisle led reflections at Ottawa’s National War Memorial, omitting any mention of God or prayer.

He stated, “In the spirit of peace and gratitude, this moment prompts us to reflect on the sacrifices of our heroes and their families,” a significant change from his remarks at a similar ceremony in 2023.

Opposition Conservatives were incensed following this controversial new directive that banned military prayer during public ceremonies.

Tory defence critic James Bezan stated, “Remembrance Day has long been a spiritual and religious service for many veterans, in recognition of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to Canada.”

A Department of National Defence spokesperson clarified that voluntary prayer will not be censored.

A Retired Canadian lieutenant general condemned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for turning Canada’s military into a ‘woke’ mess during the 2023 Conservative Convention in Québec City.https://t.co/WAK1LHALSF — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 12, 2023

The DND confirmed that military chaplains must avoid words like “God," "Heavenly Father," and "prayer" in official ceremonies. Brig.-Gen. Belisle stated that non-compliant chaplains will be re-educated.

Before the directive, chaplains could use faith-specific prayers at official events, provided others could reflect in their own way.

An anonymous CAF chaplain claims the “silent majority” is “very worried” about this rejection of tradition but fears public denouncement.

The directive also replaced religious symbols on scarves with the Royal Canadian Chaplain Service logo to prevent discomfort or trauma for sexual minorities and Indigenous people.

Military chaplains were traditionally utilized to support troop morale, offer counsel, and previously led mandatory prayers.