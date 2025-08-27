Minister's staff mistakenly add reporter to group chat on spending cuts

Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin's staff acknowledged "political consequences" of proposed 15% spending cuts after accidentally adding a reporter to a group chat, revealing internal deliberations in a National Post exclusive.

“Who let her in??!” one of the staffers wrote, to which another reacted with “ha ha.”

Ministers must submit plans by August 28 for a 15% spending cut: 7.5% next fiscal year, 2.5% the following year, and 5% in 2028-29. The discussion occurred last Thursday.

During the April federal election campaign, Prime Minister Mark Carney promised a "comprehensive review" of government spending, vowing a more fiscally disciplined government.

Cuts will fund Carney's $9 billion defence spending boost to meet NATO targets and other tax cuts.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne and the Carney government are preparing their first budget for October, evaluating proposals for spending cuts and their potential impact across departments and agencies.

The Treasury Board acknowledged several savings plans, the details of which will remain confidential to Carney's cabinet until decisions are finalized.

Last year, 10,000 public sector jobs were cut, with a potential 7,000 more this year. PBO Yves Giroux expects a definitive answer in the Liberal government's fall budget.

Last Thursday, Dabrusin’s office discussed options, including the Canada Water Agency's role in protecting freshwater systems. The federal environment minister is responsible for the Winnipeg-headquartered agency, led by President Mark Fisher.

A group text, which a reporter briefly accessed, revealed a senior policy adviser relaying information from "Mark" that budget cuts could reduce algal bloom restoration work nationwide, excluding the Great Lakes.

The senior policy adviser suggested Dabrusin either seek deeper cuts at Environment and Climate Change Canada or accept the Canada Water Agency cuts and voice concerns at the Treasury Board.

They added that a 15% cut to the agency's small annual budget would inevitably have political repercussions.

Critics include a Lake Simcoe protection coalition, urging Ottawa not to cut the dedicated freshwater program. The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) stated, "People in Canada deserve better."

Joseph Peloquin-Hopfner, a spokesperson for the Agency, did not address spending cut queries or the scandal. He noted that organizations should propose significant savings by targeting underperforming, non-core, duplicative, or misaligned programs.

Amid concerns of a bloated bureaucracy, Canadians aren’t receiving better services. Meanwhile, the average annual compensation for full-time federal bureaucrats, including pay, pension, and other benefits, is $125,300.

A spokesperson for Dabrusin pointed to Carney’s promised spending review when asked how a reporter received access to internal deliberations.

The federal government plans to reduce the public service by up to 57,000 jobs over the next four years, according to a recent report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

Recent job cuts at the Canada Revenue Agency, Employment and Social Development, and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada foreshadow tens of thousands of impending job cuts across these three federal bodies alone.