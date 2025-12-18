Miraculous! Christian Heritage Month flag raised at Vaughan City Hall

Talk about the Christmas miracle!

Last Monday at Vaughan City Hall (a.k.a., “The city above Toronto”), a flag-raising ceremony took place.

No, the flag was not one representing the fake state of Palestine.

And no, the flag wasn’t for (take a deep breath here) the LGGBDTTTIQQAAPP community (a.k.a., Lesbian, Gay, Gender-queer, Bisexual, Demi-sexual, Transgender, Transsexual, Two-spirit, Intersex, Queer, Questioning, Asexual, Allies, Pansexual and Polyamorous.)

Rather, the flag hoisted on this chilly day was to recognize December as Christian Heritage Month.

December is, of course, an important month for those of the Christian faith.

According to Vaughan city councilor Mario Racco, December marks significant events in the Christian calendar, commencing with the celebration of Advent and culminating with the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca released the following statement:

“I am thrilled that the City of Vaughan has been honoured with the Community Partnership Excellence Award for our meaningful partnerships with the Christian community and our leadership in recognizing the historic and ongoing contributions of Christians to our city. We are proud to celebrate Christian Heritage Month and the rich history and traditions it represents. In addition to recognizing Christian Heritage Month since 2024, for the first time ever this year, the City of Vaughan has also installed a Nativity Scene at Vaughan City Hall. This new display reflects our commitment to honouring the Christmas story and sharing its message of peace, love and joy. Thank you to the Christian Heritage Month Initiative for this truly special recognition.”

Certainly, what happened in Vaughan last Monday was a welcome change of pace when it comes to the Christian faith. Indeed, in certain circles, it is downright fashionable to embrace anti-Christian hatred. For example, in Nigeria, hundreds of Christians are massacred, and yet the world merely shrugs. Closer to home, a few years ago when Canadian churches were being vandalized and incinerated, then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shockingly said such lawlessness was “understandable.”

Nice to see that the City of Vaughan is embracing Christianity as opposed to denouncing it.