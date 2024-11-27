MISPLACED PRIORITIES: City of Regina seeks 2SLGBTQIAP+ awareness trainer

The City of Regina is seeking a consultant to provide "Level 2 training for 2SLGBTQIAP+ awareness, as part of its ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI)" amidst rising crime and a homelessness crisis.

According to a public procurement notice, the "initiative builds on foundational awareness training and focuses on intersectionality, allyship, and inclusive practices."

However, the city's decision comes at a time when the City of Regina has bigger fish to fry, like the very real issues of public safety and housing.

A recent report by Statistics Canada indicates that Saskatchewan has led the country on the national crime severity index for 25 consecutive years. Regina's Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) reported 7,988 crimes per 100,000 people last year, an increase of 445 crimes per 100,000 over 2022. The city's crime severity index (CSI) also increased by nearly one percent during the same period.

In addition to rising crime rates, Regina is grappling with a growing homelessness crisis. The 2021 Point-in-Time Count identified 488 individuals experiencing homelessness in the city, a significant increase from previous years. A new, updated count is expected by the end of 2024.

DEI training is not benovelent feelgoodery.

Toronto principal Richard Bilkszto died by suicide after allegedly being publicly humiliated during a DEI training session. Audio recordings revealed that the DEI instructor mocked Bilkszto during the session, leading to significant distress.

Additionally, several major corporations are scaling back their DEI initiatives.

Notably, Walmart, the world's largest retailer, has recently announced a rollback of its DEI policies. The company plans to end its $100 million-funded Center for Racial Equity and phase out programs supporting suppliers owned by marginalized groups. Additionally, Walmart will cease sales of certain LGBTQ-themed products and stop sharing LGBTQ policy data with the Human Rights Campaign.

Other companies, including Ford Motor Company, Lowe's, and Harley-Davidson, have also reduced their DEI commitments. These decisions are influenced by legal challenges, political pressures, and concerns about the effectiveness of DEI programs.

Proposals for Regina's 2SLGBTQIAP+ training initiative can be submitted through the procurement website MERX, with details available on the city's official page.