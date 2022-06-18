Miss Understood No. 18 — Raising Red Flags About Porn

Watch the free version of the latest episode of Miss Understood, hosted by Nat Biase and Kat Krozonouski.

  • By Natasha Biase and Katherine Krozonouski
  • June 18, 2022
  • News Analysis

In Episode No. 18 of Miss Understood, we discuss toxic moms in the era of Kris Jenner and her momagerial antics.

Plus, did you know there is a correlation between watching porn and being a murderer? Although most people who watch porn are probably not murderers, maybe porn has a lot more negative implications than people think.

Hollywood Crime Entertainment Mental Health News Analysis Miss Understood Feminism
