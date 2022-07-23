Miss Understood No. 23 — Why Libs Have Mental Health Issues

In Episode No. 23 of Miss Understood, we analyze the possible consequences of sharing your kid's photos online, discuss various celebrities and their parenting techniques, and highlight a few tips from Abraham Lincoln.

We also react to the study that claims liberal women are more likely to suffer from a mental illness and question the possible reasons why.

Plus, what is Barbiecore, and why is it so fabulous?

Don't forget to subscribe to Miss Understood's YouTube channel right here.

You can also purchase Miss Understood merch by going to MissUnderstoodMerch.com or by clicking here.

Right now you can get 10% off your purchase by using code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 at checkout.