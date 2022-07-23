Miss Understood No. 23 — Why Libs Have Mental Health Issues

Watch the free version of the latest episode of Miss Understood, hosted by Nat Biase and Kat Krozonouski.

  • By Natasha Biase and Katherine Krozonouski
  • July 23, 2022
  • News Analysis

In Episode No. 23 of Miss Understood, we analyze the possible consequences of sharing your kid's photos online, discuss various celebrities and their parenting techniques, and highlight a few tips from Abraham Lincoln.

We also react to the study that claims liberal women are more likely to suffer from a mental illness and question the possible reasons why.

Plus, what is Barbiecore, and why is it so fabulous?

