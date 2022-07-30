Miss Understood No. 24 — It's A Slippery Slope

In Episode No. 24, we talk about the left's open disdain for Christianity and analyze the belief that cancel culture is killing comedy.

We also predict what other definitions we think will change following the dictionary's attempt to redefine the words woman, female, and girl.

Plus, is normalizing cannibalism in film and literature a slippery slope?

