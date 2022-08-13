Miss Understood No. 26 — Keep Swinging Your Hips, Elvis

In Episode No. 26 of Miss Understood, we react to Demi Lovato's confusing de-transition from they/them to she/her/they/them and discuss whether it's OK that Ana De Armas doesn't drop her Cuban accent to play Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming film Blonde.

Plus, the mob is upset with Beyonce over an 'ableist' lyric in a new song, but should the queen have caved?

