Miss Understood: The Hollywood Edition

Watch the free version of the latest episode of Miss Understood, hosted by Nat Biase and Kat Krozonouski.

  • By Natasha Biase and Katherine Krozonouski
  • June 25, 2022
  • News Analysis

In Episode No. 19 of Miss Understood, we discuss why we think Hollywood actors are so concerned with their character's sexuality (especially when it doesn't benefit the plot).

Plus, is the golden age of movies over? It might be, y'all.

Hollywood Gender Entertainment News Analysis
