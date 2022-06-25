Miss Understood: The Hollywood Edition

In Episode No. 19 of Miss Understood, we discuss why we think Hollywood actors are so concerned with their character's sexuality (especially when it doesn't benefit the plot).

Plus, is the golden age of movies over? It might be, y'all.

