Missouri lawmaker's daughter and son-in-law murdered by Haitian gangs

On Thursday, the daughter and son-in-law of Missouri Republican state Rep. Ben Baker were attacked and killed by gangs in Haiti's increasingly unsafe capital of Port-au-Prince.

Davy and Natalie Lloyd, who served as missionaries in the country, were ambushed by a gang of men in three trucks as they were leaving a youth church service, according to Missions in Haiti, Inc., an organization founded by Davy's parents in 2000.

In a Facebook post, Rep. Baker shared the news of the couple's deaths, expressing the immense pain and devastation felt by his family. "My heart is broken in a thousand pieces. I've never felt this kind of pain," he wrote, pleading for prayers and strength during this unimaginably difficult time, Fox 23 reported.

“Most of you know my daughter and son-in-law Davy and Natalie Lloyd are full time missionaries in Haiti. They were attacked by gangs this evening and were both killed. They went to Heaven together. Please pray for my family, we desperately need strength. And please pray for the Lloyd family as well. I have no other words for now.”

Missions in Haiti, Inc. provided further details about the tragic incident, revealing that Davy was taken to a house, tied up, and beaten before the gang stole the organization's trucks and loaded them with everything they wanted. The couple, along with another individual named Jude, were in the house when additional gangs arrived and began shooting at the building.

“Davy was taken to the house tied up and beat. The gang then took our trucks and loaded everything up they wanted and left,” Missions in Haiti stated. “I have been trying all my contacts to get a police armored car there to evacuate them out to safety but can’t get anyone to do. I also am trying to negotiate with the gang so how much $ to stand down and let them leave and get to safety.”

Desperate attempts were made to secure a police armored car to evacuate the three to safety and negotiate with the gangs, but these efforts proved futile. Around 9:00 p.m. local time, Davy, Natalie, and Jude were confirmed dead, leaving their loved ones and the missionary community devastated.

Missouri Republican Governor Mike Parson extended his deepest condolences to Rep. Baker and his family, offering prayers and support during this most difficult time. The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the state and beyond, as the Lloyds were known for their dedication to serving others through their missionary work.

Since 2020, Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince has been engulfed in an escalating gang war and is now classified as the world's most dangerous city.