Moderate Democrats join GOP in effort to restrict noncitizen voting

Moderate House Democrats have joined forces with Republicans to introduce legislation aimed at cracking down on noncitizen voting in U.S. elections. Representatives Jared Golden (D-Maine) and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-Wash.) have co-sponsored a bill led by Republicans Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.) and Andrew Garbarino (N.Y.), bringing the issue to the forefront less than six months before the November presidential election.

The proposed legislation seeks to reinforce existing federal law prohibiting noncitizen voting in federal elections. It goes further by threatening to withhold federal funding from states that allow noncitizens to vote in state and local elections. This move comes amid ongoing debates about election integrity and immigration policies, with some Republicans expressing concerns about potential illegal voting tied to the current migrant situation at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"Across the world, the awesome and exclusive rights of citizens are intrinsically linked to equally awesome and exclusive responsibilities," Golden stated, emphasizing the bill's intent to reserve voting rights for U.S. citizens exclusively, Fox News reported.

Perez echoed this sentiment, saying, "We need to uphold the constitutional ideal that decisions made for our country are made by citizens of our country – and this bipartisan legislation will protect the integrity of Americans' choices at the ballot box."

The bill also includes provisions to expand voting access for American citizens. It would require states to allow unaffiliated voters to participate in primary elections, potentially opening up the process in states that currently hold closed primaries.

This bipartisan effort follows recent legislative actions on related issues. A bill to repeal Washington, D.C.'s policy allowing noncitizens to vote in local elections passed with support from 52 Democrats, despite opposition from progressives. Additionally, the House recently passed legislation requiring proof of citizenship in the voter registration process, with five Democrats backing the measure.

Fitzpatrick described the new bill as "commonsense reform" that is "not political or controversial," aiming to ensure voting rights for all U.S. citizens while reinforcing election integrity.