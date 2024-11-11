Most Canadians say government doesn’t take enough pride in country’s military

As Canadians come together on Remembrance Day to commemorate those who paid the ultimate sacrifice to secure our rights and freedoms, many still feel that the Liberal government doesn't have enough pride in our country's armed forces.

In fact, recent polling shows that the majority of Canadians believe the federal government doesn’t take enough pride in our country's military.

A Postmedia-Leger poll examined Canadians’ viewpoints on Remembrance Day, pride in the military, and the treatment of veterans. According to the poll, 62% of Canadians believe the Canadian government doesn’t take enough pride in the country’s military.

Respondents over the age of 55 were most likely to hold this view, with 70% saying the federal government should take more pride in the Canadian Armed Forces. Furthermore, only 38% of respondents said that the Government of Canada takes enough pride in our country's military.

Leger's executive vice-president in Central Canada Andrew Enns told the National Post why he thinks older Canadians are more likely to believe the government doesn't take enough pride in the armed forces.

“There’s this strong connection already of the current armed forces and what they’re doing today, but they connect that to what they have done in the past and those sacrifices,” he said. “And they feel that the government is really not doing enough.”

Enns also suggested that younger Canadians may be more opposed to conflict, military and war than their older counterparts, which could explain why only 51% say Canada doesn't have enough pride in its military.

The Trudeau Liberals continue to face criticism for failing to adequately maintain and grow the Canadian Armed Forces. As reported by the CBC, a Department of National Defence report from last year declared that almost half of the Canadian military's equipment is 'unserviceable.'

In addition, the report stated that only 58% of Canada's military would currently be able to respond if called upon in a crisis by NATO allies. Trudeau's Liberal Party has also been called out by NATO allies like the U.S. for not reaching the defence partnership's 2% military spending target.

The Postmedia-Leger poll was conducted between November 1 and November 3, 2024, with 1,549 respondents participating in the poll.