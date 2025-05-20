Most Quebecers want to scrap the carbon tax: poll

A Léger-Le Journal-TVA survey reveals most Quebecers (56%) want the Legault government to eliminate its carbon pricing system, which adds about 10¢/litre at the pumps.

While the federal government asserts a consistent carbon pricing across Canada, Quebec received a lower and differently structured carbon tax.

By 2030, Quebec's carbon tax was projected to be 22.5¢/litre, whereas other provinces would have reached 37¢/litre before the federal tax was eliminated.

In 2023, the carbon tax increased to 14¢/litre of gas and 12¢/cubic metre of natural gas, while Quebec's cap and trade cost 9¢/litre with a minimum of 4.8¢.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation argues these discrepancies show the carbon tax is politically motivated, not environmentally driven, as provinces like Alberta and Saskatchewan would have paid considerably more in fuel taxes.

"Canada is the only G7 country that has not achieved any emission reduction since 1990," said Environment Commissioner Jerry DeMarco. "That needs to change."

The environment department has been faulted time again for not explaining the impact of carbon taxes and other measures.

The pollster Sébastien Dallaire points out that in times of economic and financial uncertainty, the population is less inclined to make sacrifices for the environment. "This is not the priority," he told Journal de Montreal.

Quebecers who frequently drive strongly oppose a carbon tax on gasoline, with only 7% abandoning conventional vehicles.

Taxpayers in most Canadian provinces and territories paid an $80 per tonne carbon tax in 2023, while Quebec's cap-and-trade system was $57 per tonne, according to the Taxpayers Federation.

By 2030, the federal carbon tax would have reached $170 per tonne, while Quebec's is projected to be $97, according to La Presse. This difference means Quebec drivers will pay roughly 14 cents less per litre of gasoline in carbon tax compared to the rest of Canada.

Despite a special levy deal, Quebecers across most political affiliations and regions no longer wish to pay more for fuel.

Meanwhile, Alberta legally contested an exemption for home heating oil last October, claiming it unfairly disadvantages the province, which relies on natural gas, while primarily benefiting Atlantic Canada and Quebec.

Premier Danielle Smith argued a federal carbon tax exemption violates the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act and equal treatment, believing it unlawfully favours the east and is unconstitutional, despite the Supreme Court upholding the Act as setting minimum national standards. It outlined a planned carbon tax increase every April through 2030.

The federal consumer tax is expected to be replaced with a comparable charge on industrial emitters, which will ultimately be passed on to consumers.

The consumer tax was projected to cost Canadians dearly and impact the GDP, with Quebec ($3.2 billion) and Alberta ($1.8 billion) at the second and third-highest costs nationally.