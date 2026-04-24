Alto high-speed rail backlash mounts as landowners warn of expropriation, $90B ballooning cost, and transparency failures

Concern is mounting among rural landowners as opposition intensifies against the federal government’s proposed $90-billion high-speed rail project, Alto.

Conservative MP Philip Lawrence called the project a “boondoggle” at the Ontario Landowners Association general meeting in Cobourg on April 18, warning of imminent expropriation of private property along the proposed corridor.

“If I’m a landowner along there, I’m rightfully concerned,” Lawrence said. “Partially because I just haven’t received any information… for this trade-off, for this $90 billion, what are we getting here? And we’re just not hearing any communication.”

Opposition has rightfully intensified, as rural residents receive notices requesting that project representatives enter their private property for surveys and soil assessments.

Lawrence pointed to what he described as inadequate outreach by project officials, arguing that poor communication is fueling grassroots resistance, and that landowners are owed transparency about routes, impacts, and infrastructure plans.

At the center of the controversy is not just the project’s ballooning price tag, but also new powers under federal legislation. Lawrence criticized provisions in Bill C-15 that expand the government’s ability to expropriate private land, calling the move “chilling” and one that “should cause us all to have some questions about this process.”

Beyond property rights, Lawrence raised concerns about the broader economic justification for the project. Quoting economist Thomas Sowell, he framed the debate in terms of trade-offs.

“In politics, there are no choices, just trade-offs,” Lawrence said. “So what are we getting for $90 billion? And again, we’re not hearing answers.”

He warned that costs could climb far beyond initial estimates, citing examples like California’s high-speed rail system with its near tripling of the original $45 billion budget to an eye-watering $120 billion, for this “train to nowhere.”

Meanwhile, Canadians outside the proposed corridor would be footing the bill for infrastructure they may very well never use.

“How do you go to someone in Calgary and say, ‘We need $8,000 from your household for a train you’ll likely never ride?’” Lawrence asked.

He also challenged the Liberal government’s framing of Alto as a “nation-building” initiative, arguing its geographic scope is too limited to justify that label. Instead, he advocated for more practical, cost-effective infrastructure investments that “make business sense.”

Lawrence highlighted potential disruptions to local communities, noting that high-speed rail requires fewer crossings due to safety constraints. The result, he warned, will be divided neighbourhoods and dramatically longer commute times.

“If your work is on the other side of the track, your commute could go from five minutes to 45,” he said. “If your hospital is on the other side… every minute counts.”

Questions are also being raised about potential conflicts of interest tied to the project. The Conservatives have since called for an ethics investigation into Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne’s involvement with Alto. His spouse, Anne-Marie Gaudet, is the Vice-President of Environment at Alto.

While an ethics screen has been acknowledged, Lawrence questioned how effective it is given Champagne’s voting record and continued involvement in decisions that may benefit the Alto project.

“What is the value of an ethics screen if it actually doesn’t do anything?” he asked.

Despite the Liberal government securing a governing advantage in Parliament, Lawrence says opposition efforts will continue, relying heavily on grassroots mobilization.

“Don’t get angry — organize,” he urged. “If you want to be effective, focus on the Liberal members along the line. They need to know there’s opposition, and that votes are at stake.”