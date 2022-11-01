MSNBC pundit claims he wants to deport Elon Musk, gets relentlessly mocked

MSNBC

Frequent MSNBC guest Dean Obeidallah stated on social media that he has attempted to “strip” Elon Musk of his U.S. citizenship over his objection to the Tesla CEO’s acquisition of Twitter.

“As a lawyer Im going to do research to see if @elonmusk in any way lied on his application for US citizenship,” Obeidallah stated. “I’ll be making a FOIA request for his immigration application. If he lied anywhere on application we will move to strip him of US citizenship. Stay tuned.”

“I formally made a request via FOIA today for Elon Musk’s immigration application documents,” he added. “I will let you know what I hear back. The application may be 100% fine with no misinformation or lies. Then again… We will see.”

According to Obeidallah, Musk is “trying to manipulate both sides into violence,” referring to the U.S. political situation.

“Reminder: Elon musk does NOT the love the USA,” claimed the left-wing pundit without any basis in fact whatsoever. “He is using us to attack each other. Is Elon Putin funded? China funded? Unclear. But he’s anti-American.”

Obeidallah’s remarks were not well received on social media, with many on both sides of the political aisle slamming him for “losing the plot.”

While some told Obeidallah to “touch grass,” others like liberal journalist Yashar Ali corrected the factual inaccuracies of Obeidallah’s claims.

Yashar stated that it is not even possible for anyone to gain access to a private individual's immigration records without their written consent.

Some of you have truly lost the plot.



Also, you can’t gain access to someone else’s immigration records without their written consent.



“As a lawyer…” pic.twitter.com/gjkVqorgL1 — Yashar Ali 🐘 یاشار (@yashar) October 31, 2022

Obeidallah relented to admit he would not be able to procure the records without Musk’s consent, but doubled down to suggest that Musk’s refusal to do so would indicate that he is hiding something.

“If he consents, I will share the file,” Obeidallah tweeted. “If he refuses to consent then we must ask: What is Elon hiding?!”

As other journalists pointed out, it will not be possible for Obeidallah or anyone else to procure Musk’s records legally without his written consent, and a FOIA request would not go very far.

Others mocked Obeidallah and suggested that if the pundit's ridiculous efforts to get Musk deported failed, nothing else will.

“It seems fitting that a dude who was suspended from practice for 12 years would write something this stupid and incompetent,” wrote First Amendment and defamation attorney Ari Cohn.