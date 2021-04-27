STREET TALK: Is cancelling 'mum' and 'dad' in schools really the answer?
The North Western Melbourne Primary Health Network is urging Victorian schools to stop using gendered terms such as "mum" and "dad".
They say their campaign aims to decrease dropout rates for LGBTQIA+ students.
So I hit Melbourne streets to see what people think.
- By Avi Yemini
