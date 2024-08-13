Musk-Trump conversation attracts nearly 1 billion views on X

AP Photo/Matt Rourke and AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Elon Musk's conversation with former President Donald Trump on Monday evening generated close to 1 billion views on X. The two-hour discussion covered a wide range of topics, from a recent assassination attempt on Trump to immigration and the upcoming 2024 election.

X reported that between 7:47 PM and 10:47 PM ET, Trump's post on the platform received 73 million views. During the same period, there were 4 million posts about the conversation, collectively generating 998 million views. Musk later confirmed that the combined views of the conversation and subsequent discussions had reached approximately 1 billion.

Combined views of the conversation with @realDonaldTrump and subsequent discussion by other accounts now ~1 billion https://t.co/s8x8QmdmnY — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024

The live stream consistently maintained over a million concurrent listeners, according to a counter on X. Musk, who recently endorsed Trump following the assassination attempt, opened the conversation by addressing the incident that occurred last month at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"You can't fake bravery under such circumstances," Musk told Trump, praising his instinctual courage. Trump, recounting the event, remarked, "Illegal immigration saved my life!" as he described how bullets narrowly missed him while he was looking at a slide on immigration.

The conversation also touched on current political figures, with Trump criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party. He questioned whether President Biden or Harris could handle a similar interview, to which Musk responded, "No, they could not."

Trump expressed concern about Harris's limited engagement with the press since becoming the Democratic nominee, stating, "It's pretty sad when you think that somebody that does this for a living can't answer a question or is afraid to do an interview."