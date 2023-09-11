Muslims host community-building event for Canadians concerned over classroom indoctrination

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

For months, Rebel News has been bringing you coverage of protests organized by a Calgary Muslim community that started when an Edmonton school teacher told a Muslim child that he was essentially un-Canadian for opting out of a pride event because of his faith.

This Muslim community invited everyone, regardless of their faith, to stand in solidarity and push radical ideologies out of schools in Calgary. The protests have seen concerned parents, parental rights advocates, Christians, and seasoned protesters alike rebuke the politicization of education and call for schools to get back to the basic principles of education.

Seeing Muslims, Christians and parents of all stripes standing together and saying enough is enough did not fit into the artificial tribal divisions and labels that progressives claim to oppose but fervently hold to. Many progressives took to social media to decry these Muslims as not representative of Islam, to call the Christians in attendance phony Christians and to call everyone involved, whether they be Imams or white moms, white supremacists.

They’ve been so upset at the idea of these communities coming together that they have been showing up at some of the protests and engaging the crowds in shouting and shoving matches. I'll remind you once again that it was a progressive teacher who called a Muslim child un-Canadian for standing by his convictions, so who is the real bigot here?

I was extended an invitation to attend yet another event, but this time it was not a protest, but instead a United Canadians “bridge building” event. It was once again organized by the same Calgary Muslim community that has been organizing the protests, so I dropped in to ask people what they think about so many diverse people standing in solidarity calling for places of education to simply let kids be kids.

We were fortunate to speak with prominent Imams, business owners, freedom fighters and Christians alike who all echoed the sentiment that they are emboldened and encouraged by having people of different backgrounds participate who all share a common goal of protecting their kids.

Muslims in attendance shared their appreciation for the fact that Christians responded to their call for support on this critical issue, and affirmed their confidence that despite the name calling they may endure at the hands of progressives, they will remain steadfast in their stand along with their new found allies.

You can find all our coverage of the pushback against LGBTQ indoctrination in schools that is taking place at protests and gatherings across Canada at StopClassroomGrooming.com.