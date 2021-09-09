My body, my choice...except when it comes to the COVID vaccines

On Tuesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, David Menzies filled in for Ezra. He interviewed Rebel reporter Drea Humphrey who is based in B.C., to talk about COVID vaccines.

They discuss how the provinces continuously flip-flop around on the rules and policies. Just weeks ago Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was against mandatory vaccinations and that he was against a two-tier citizenship in Ontario and then suddenly Ontario is bringing in proof of vaccination requirements.

On the politicians continuously switching their positions with regards to COVID policies Drea said to David:

I'll just add that B.C.'s public health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry did the exact same flip-flop...It seems like they all get the same script around the same time and we have to figure out how they're going to make their lines sound convincing. I don't know why that's happening and it just becomes completely illogical. You know in B.C. you won't be able to go to restaurants but fast food ones will be okay.

