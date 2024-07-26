'My heart was pounding': Keean Bexte on how he managed to grill Justin Trudeau
Keean Bexte, editor-in-chief of The Counter Signal, joins The Ezra Levant Show to reflect on how he managed to put questions to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while he was on a beach in Tofino, British Columbia.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finally faced questions from an independent journalist, when former Rebel News journalist, now editor-in-chief of The Counter Signal, Keean Bexte tracked the PM down on a beach. The full interview is available to subscribers of The Counter Signal.
The viral piece of journalism sparked debate online, with some praising Bexte for putting tough questions to Trudeau and others criticizing him for interrupting the prime minister's family vacation. Some even thought the encounter was a conspiracy concocted between the two parties.
On Thursday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Bexte joined host Ezra Levant to talk about how he managed to pull of this feat of journalism. Explaining how he managed to track down Trudeau before grilling him on the beach, Bexte told Levant:
I get to Tofino; I land on the seaplane there. I get picked up by my colleague who lives on the island, who met me in Tofino. We drive around, it's really easy to find where Justin Trudeau is at any time when you know what an RCMP officer who's undercover looks like.
They wear black vests, they have plaid on, and they usually have sunglasses. His motorcade is pretty difficult to hide, it was parked in front of a house. So we parked our car about a kilometre up the road and then got onto the beach.
We were wearing beach clothing; you can see I was wearing shorts there. We brought towels, we looked like we were there to enjoy the beach. And we ended up sitting, sort of adjacent to the property for about two hours while we wondered, 'hm, is Trudeau going to go out for dinner tonight, is he going to come enjoy the sunset, where are his kids.'
We had no idea where they were, if his family was even with him.
