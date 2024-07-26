'My heart was pounding': Keean Bexte on how he managed to grill Justin Trudeau

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Sign up now and start your free trial!

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finally faced questions from an independent journalist, when former Rebel News journalist, now editor-in-chief of The Counter Signal, Keean Bexte tracked the PM down on a beach. The full interview is available to subscribers of The Counter Signal.

The viral piece of journalism sparked debate online, with some praising Bexte for putting tough questions to Trudeau and others criticizing him for interrupting the prime minister's family vacation. Some even thought the encounter was a conspiracy concocted between the two parties.

On Thursday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Bexte joined host Ezra Levant to talk about how he managed to pull of this feat of journalism. Explaining how he managed to track down Trudeau before grilling him on the beach, Bexte told Levant: