‘My Pillow Guy’ Mike Lindell on Trump trial: 34 convictions 'is a joke!’

Mike Lindell is a prominent supporter and adviser of President Donald Trump, CEO of MyPillow and author of What Are the Odds? From Crack Addict to CEO. He has been very vocal about claims that the 2020 U.S. presidential election win was stolen from Donald Trump via election fraud.

We spoke with Lindell at Turning Point Action’s People’s Convention in Detroit about Trump’s recent 34 convictions and whether or not they are evidence of unfair election interference.

“The 34-nothing, that was such a blessing, and I'm gonna tell you why. If I'd have been working for them as their evil marketer, right, I would have said, 'Hey guys, let's go 29 innocent and five guilty. That might be believable.' OK? They went 34-0. Mathematically, I want everybody to know this, it's mathematically impossible the time they deliberated to pull out each charge and look at it and say, 'What do you guys all think?' You can't do it in time. It was impossible. It's a joke when that came out of there. 30 for nothing,” Lindell explained.

Lindell told Rebel about the “too big to rig” plan to get Trump re-elected by monitoring the electronic voting machines: