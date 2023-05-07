BC teacher who exposed kindergarteners to drag storytime without parental consent apologizes after public reacts

Facebook / Myia Alexina

By Drea Humphrey Fire Myia! Activist teacher who exposed kindergartners to a drag queen story time without parental consent must be fired! Send an email

Recently, Rebel News informed you of the shocking conduct of a Castlegar Primary School teacher named Myia Malakoff. As a form of retaliation for community pushback leading to the cancellation of a Drag Queen Storytime at the Nelson Public Library, Ms. Myia took it upon herself to expose her K-1 students to a drag storytime that promoted cross-dressing, behind their parents backs.

Even more disturbing, Ms. Myia took to social media to gloat about using the kids as an extension of her activism, by posting a photo of the children watching the controversial reading, including a hashtag that reads “#sorrynotsorry.”

SHOCKING! A BC kindergarten teacher named Myia Malakoff, exposed kids to a Drag Queen story time and then posted this picture on Instagram to gloat about it



WITHOUT PARENTAL CONSENT



(I’ve added the emoji’s blocking faces)



Take action against this at https://t.co/d8Sk34i95F pic.twitter.com/hpQ4Bitl1U — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 19, 2023

Except now, all of a sudden, Ms. Myia is sorry. At least, she claims to be.

Coincidentally, after over 2,000 of you went to our website called FireMyia.com and demanded that Castlegar Primary School’s principal Wendy Cutler, and the district superintendent Katherine Shearer, appropriately discipline and address Malakoff’s egregious conduct, Ms. Myia sent her students' parents an apology. An apology that at least some of the parents feel still misses the mark.

Teacher Myia Malakoff,who said #SorryNotSorry after showing kindergarteners a drag story-time behind parents backs suddenly became sorry after thousands of you went to our https://t.co/d8Sk34i95F website to demand action.



Click link for parent response https://t.co/skWjZIftv8 pic.twitter.com/aVcpiurTKQ — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) May 7, 2023

“An apology almost 2 months (March 8th to April 25th) from time of incident is unacceptable and the fact it came following the first article published by Rebel News makes it impossible to question if we would have even received it if it were not for that,” one parent, who wished to remain anonymous, wrote to Rebel News.

Similiar to another parent we spoke to, this writer felt that Ms. Myia has been a good teacher to their child but say the apologies they’ve now received from her and the school are lacking accountability. They also call into question British Columbia's sexual orientation resource curriculum (SOGI 1-2-3) which approves many controversial resources for students.

Another example of the garbage books B.C. schools are allowing children to get ahold of.



This one is called “Heartstopper” and I have an interview coming up at https://t.co/Gi9Wj4toI4 with a B.C. father whose heart probably did stop a moment after his daughter came home with it pic.twitter.com/8ZcNwj3SsG — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) October 15, 2022

“They say they 'are confident [they] have addressed the matter fully,' yet clearly they have not,” a parent told Rebel News in regards to an email they received from the school about the incident.

This parent says that since Ms. Myia showed their 5 year old the drag queen lesson, their child has requested to cross-dress on multiple occasions, a behaviour the child had never even thought about prior to being caught up in Ms. Myia’s 'drag for kids' activism.

“Nowhere in their email did they discuss the content that was shared with our children, approved curriculum, SOGI, etc they purely focused on the privacy laws broken via Myia’s social media post on her personal account PERIOD as if all she posted was a picture of our children having a picnic in the park with no attached comments, to their child her lack of judgment and accountability from both the her and the school even after their apologies have are making it hard not to lose faith in parents ability to advocate for what’s best for their child through the institution.”

In Yukon, SOGI is called SAGA (Sexuality and

Gender Alliance)



Gender Queer, Identical, and many other books like those are made available to children in schools, even in one Catholic school. The St.Francis of Assisi Catholic Secondary School has all the worse books and is also… pic.twitter.com/d2ANlH1GdF — Pierre Barns (@pierre_barns) April 26, 2023

As a direct response to Ms. Myia’s apology, a parent told Rebel News that they believe Ms. Myia clearly had no intention to engage parents in the drag queen lesson and continued with her “sorry not sorry” mindset because if she did include the parents, they might not have approved. “This is about being INFORMED and CONSENTING! Both parents and children were violated here and the apology for that has yet to come.”

Adding more uncertainty to the entire situation for both the parents and students is that since the incident occurred, Ms. Myia has almost never been present in class. Originally, parents say they were told she was on vacation, but they have still not received any clarification on why she’s been gone so long or whether or not she is coming back.

Rebel News has still heard no response from Castlegar Primary School, School District 20, and Ms. Myia Malakoff when reaching out for comment about this incident. If you believe this public institution shouldn’t be hiding things from the public, like Ms. Myia hid her plans from students' parents, and needs to address Malakoff’s conduct appropriately, you can send off our pre-written email to them in just one click at FireMyia.com.