Did Kootenay moms successfully cancel a drag queen story time in Nelson, BC?

The recent cancellation of a drag queen story time in Nelson B.C. may be an indicator of how to crack the controversial trend. Today, I sit down and interview Emily Duggan, a mom of two who is also the spokesperson for a coalition of concerned citizens in the Nelson-Kootenay B.C. area called "Moms Against the Norm."

The recent cancellation of a drag queen story time in Nelson B.C. may be an indicator of how to crack the controversial trend. Today, I sit down and interview Emily Duggan, a mom of two who is also the spokesperson for a coalition of concerned citizens in the Nelson-Kootenay B.C. area called “Moms Against the Norm.”

“We will no longer allow our children to be used as a social experiment through gender ideology and beliefs” Emily Duggan said today at Nelson City Hall.



Duggan is petitioning (https://t.co/Rf1oF1k6Hh) for BC’s SOGI 1-2-3 curriculum to be optionalhttps://t.co/vyyoKYbQeJ pic.twitter.com/3R8gMAkLFN — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) March 19, 2023

Duggan explains the mass email action her group took to oppose the story time. Action which may have had more influence on the library’s decision to cancel the event than the public has been led to believe.

Without publicly providing any evidence or context to support the claim, state-backed media and Nelson Public Library’s Chief Librarian Tracey Therrien, cited “threats and intimidation tactics aimed toward the staff and storytellers” as reasoning for canceling the drag for kids event that was to take place on March 11.

“I’d just to ask her to lay some proof to these allegations she’s made of threats. That in itself has caused division in our communities, and there’s a lot of people that are waiting for proof of that allegation,” Duggen told Rebel News in response to Therrien’s claims.

“Our communities are in turmoil over this event, and I think we need to be building those relationships back together rather than throwing more fuel on the flame with allegations that as of yet haven’t been proved,” Duggan added.

Rebel News reached out to Nelson Public Library for elaboration on the claims as well as the Nelson Police Department to see if any such threats had been reported to them, but did not receive a response.

Drea Humphrey examines the key contributors behind a violent counter-protest outside a drag event at a public library, and how we can keep kids spaces safe.



FULL REPORT by @DreaHumphrey: https://t.co/meIPdOJoe4 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 19, 2023

Thankfully, the Moms Against the Norm were able to advocate for kids spaces like Nelson Public Library to be free from sexual indoctrination without anyone getting hurt. The same can’t be said for others who’ve peacefully opposed such events.

Calgary Pastor Derek Reimer still needs your help to cover his legal fees, after being thrown to the ground while protesting such a story time and later being jailed for his activism.

At least six people were assaulted by “drag for kids defenders” in front of the Coquitlam Public Library, yet not a single one of the attackers were charged or arrested.

If you too would like to join others in mass email action like the Moms Against the Norm did, click here to fire off a pre-written email to the Coquitlam library; B.C. premier David Eby; and Coquitlam-Maillardville MLA and Minister of Post-Secondary Education Selina Robinson demanding that they start taking a stand to keep kids’ spaces safe.