National Education Association proposes resolution to change 'mother' to 'birthing parent'

National Education Association

Miss Understood Merch Use code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 for 10% off your first purchase of Miss Understood merch. Buy Now

The National Education Association (NEA), which is America’s largest labour union, has proposed a resolution to change the word “mother” to “birthing parent” in its contracts.

The NEA’s proposal to do so comes as numerous organizations, including the Biden administration, replaced the word in its 2022 fiscal year budget. Numerous politicians including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Cori Bush have referred to “menstruating people” and “birthing people” in place of “women.”

Every day, Black birthing people and our babies die because our doctors don’t believe our pain. My children almost became a statistic. I almost became a statistic.



I testified about my experience @OversightDems today.



Hear us. Believe us. Because for so long, nobody has. pic.twitter.com/rExrMXzsSQ — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) May 6, 2021

Not just women! Trans men & non-binary people can also menstruate.



Some women also *don’t* menstruate for many reasons, including surviving cancer that required a hysterectomy.



GOP mad at this are protecting the patriarchal idea that women are most valuable as uterus holders. pic.twitter.com/BJovcw1qPa — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 8, 2021

Most infamously, now-Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson declined to define the word “woman” when asked during her confirmation hearings. She informed members of Congress that she was “not a biologist.”

The left’s decision to erase women from their vocabulary and redefine what it means to be a woman is the crux of Matt Walsh’s documentary, “What is a Woman?”

As reported by Fox News, the NEA is reviewing new resolutions to be voted on by the organization's Representative Assembly, which is made up of 6,000 teachers. The voting occurred in Chicago, as well as online.

Fox News reported:

"Using this contract language, members need not worry about how a Board of Education/solicitor defines ‘maternity leave,’ ‘mother,' and/or ‘father’; the language is an inclusive reflection of how LGBTQIA+ members build families," the proposed resolution said.

NBI's are proposed by the union's delegates. It takes 50 delegate sponsors to bring the NBI to the RA floor for debate and then to a vote, according to Education Week.

Tiffany Justice of Moms for Liberty told Fox News Digital that she is now calling the NEA the "K-12 Cartel" because they are holding parents and children hostage to a radical agenda.

As detailed by the publication, the NEA has previously dealt with resolutions to support a “national policy of mandatory masking and COVID vaccines in schools” and a policy to support reparations for black students and employees, and one for teachers to address “institutionally racist systems.”

All three proposals were shot down last year.