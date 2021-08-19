NB mandates vaccines for public sector, Higgs threatens going “further than regulation”

The Canadian Press / ﻿Andrew Vaughan﻿

New Brunswick's public sector employees are now under a mandatory COVID vaccine order.

The province's Progressive Conservative Premier Blaine Higgs made the announcement yesterday, saying that the problem is that people are procrastinating in taking the shot.

According to a story in Global News,

“I do say this under a recommendation from public health. It’s a public health advisory,” [Higgs] said in an interview with reporters. “In this sense, it’ll be a requirement that if we have to go further with regulation, time will tell.”

Details on the requirement and how Higgs plans to go through with his threat have not yet been released.

In May, Higgs sought a legal opinion on whether he could mandate vaccines for long-term care employees.