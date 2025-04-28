NDP ignores calls to ban antisemitic hate rallies

The NDP refused to answer a B'nai B’rith questionnaire on public disorder, specifically on banning hate rallies. It was the only party that wouldn't comment, reported Blacklock’s.

“Despite multiple requests the NDP did not submit a response to our questionnaire,” said Jonah Fried, a researcher with the Jewish lobby. “No rationale was provided.”

Some 200 New Democrat candidates have endorsed the Vote Palestine platform, which backs an arms embargo against Israel, recognition of Palestinian statehood, and a boycott of Israeli settlements. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh backed the sentiments.

The Annual Audit reported an undeniable rise in antisemitism within Canada's Jewish community, with a 124.6% increase in antisemitic incidents between 2022 and 2024.

Here's a list of 29 Canadian MPs who don't want Israel to defend itself from TERRORlSTS who vow to obliterate it.



Remember their names. pic.twitter.com/73HNKW1E5U — dahlia kurtz ✡︎ דליה קורץ (@DahliaKurtz) March 19, 2025

B'nai B’rith reported that all other parties with seats in the House of Commons responded to the questionnaire, Where The Parties Stand On Issues Important To The Jewish Community.

The Conservative Party and Liberal Party responded to the question of banning hate rallies with promises to close legal loopholes and ensure the safety of all worshippers, including the Jewish community.

B'nai B'rith's Annual Audit of Anti-Semitic Incidents reported 6,219 incidents in 2023, the most ever recorded. Jewish institutions were targeted with gunfire, bomb threats, and antisemitic rallies.

The Jewish lobby reported anti-Israel protesters defied a court order, chanting antisemitic slogans and cited two firebombings at a Montreal synagogue since October 7, 2023.

Poilievre rips Carney's Liberals for dividing Canadians and presiding over a massive increase in violent antisemitism.



The Conservative leader pledges to impose such harsh penalties for hate-based vandalism that "there will never be again some punk thinking even once about… pic.twitter.com/j0lTbJjUd3 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 14, 2025

“The subsequent rise in antisemitism has exposed a disturbing undercurrent of Jew-hatred driven by a virulent, radicalized minority,” B’nai B’rith director of research and advocacy Richard Robertson said in an April 7 news release.

Dozens of Israeli hostages remain in Gaza, following the terrorist attack that killed 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals. Eight dual Canadian citizens were among the deceased.

Canadian media are being blamed for spreading “terrorist propaganda” and increasing antisemitism, especially after the 2023 Hamas attack on Israel. CBC is also criticized for biased coverage, which alienated Canadian Jews.

A leaked October 11 memo directed CBC reporters to “not refer to militants, soldiers or anyone else as ‘terrorists’” since “the notion of terrorism remains heavily politicized.”

Blacklock’s reported 307 viewer complaints to the CBC Ombudsman after it referred to Hamas attackers as “militants” not “terrorists.”

.@NDP refuses to answer @BnaiBrithCanada questionnaire asking, "If elected, what steps will your gov't take to ban hate rallies?" All other parties in the House were able to answer. https://t.co/sS1qjIPUlc @TheJagmeetSingh pic.twitter.com/7L2Zbj1mkS — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) April 25, 2025

The questionnaire follows Singh's 2023 accusation of Israel committing genocide against Palestinians, which sparked outrage from the public and Conservative MPs.

In 2024, NDP MPs passed motions supporting Palestinian statehood. Mélanie Joly, Foreign Affairs Minister, stated that Liberal policy would not be altered by an opposition motion.

B’nai B’rith urged the next federal government to ban rallies that promote hate speech, violence, and extremism in its questionnaire.

Liberals proposed criminalizing intentional obstruction of access to places of worship, schools, and community centers, while Conservatives want to ban masks during riots or unlawful assemblies.

The Bloc Québécois condemned antisemitic demonstrations but defended the right to gather, whereas the Green Party proposed stronger laws against extremist and terror-supporting gatherings.

All four parties agreed that further initiatives were required to list all terrorist organizations that endanger the lives of Canadians, tackle foreign interference, improve immigration policies and prevent the spread of extremist ideas.