NDP leader Singh sorry for breaking COVID rules

The Canadian Press /﻿ Adrian Wyld﻿

Jagmeet Singh has issued an apology for breaking COVID-19 protocols, weeks after claiming that anti-maskers are connected to far-right extremism.

The leader of the federal New Democratic Party apologized during a interview last night with Global News, after the organization obtained an exclusive video of Singh sharing an unmasked hug with his brother's executive assistant:

“I really hope that this just doesn’t discourage anyone from wearing their masks and following public health protocols,” he said. “And it’s a reminder, you know, sometimes we let down our guard, and I did that, and I’m sorry.”

Earlier this month, Singh told reporters that “to brazenly not follow public health guidelines puts people at risk and that is something that we've seen with extreme right-wing ideology.”

In 2014, Singh was denied a visa by the Indian government, which refused to provide a public explanation. Sources for the Globe and Mail allege that the denial was connected to Singh's comments on the 1984 assassination of India's former prime minister Indira Gandhi and his use of the word “genocide” in references to the killings of Sikhs.