NDP MP celebrates toppling of Sir John A. Macdonald statue in Hamilton

Source: City News, Our Commons

By Ezra Levant Real Reporters Help fund our 2021 Canadian election coverage and view our election plans below! 252 Donors

Goal: 500 Donors Donate

Hamilton's NDP MP Matthew Green took to social media to celebrate the toppling of the city's statue of Sir John A. Macdonald, Canada's first prime minister.

The statue, located in the Gore Park, was previously covered in a tarp.

Green tweeted a photo of the statue with the comment: “We can say we were alive to see the 2nd death of John A MacDonald.”

In a follow-up remark to a user saying, “I can’t say I understand their pain but I can say that this is not the way cure the pain”, Green stated:

You can’t admit the first point and make the second assertion, my Brother. It’s not our pain and therefore not up to us to decide the cure or pathway to healing from it. I’m sure you could understand that.

We can say we were alive to see the 2nd death of John A MacDonald. https://t.co/gtI5hUapfK — Matthew Green 🍊📈✊🏾 (@MatthewGreenNDP) August 14, 2021

You can view an archived version of the tweet by clicking here.

In November 2020, the same Macdonald statue was the target of vandalism when the monument had red paint poured on it, along with the left-wing slogan “land back” spray painted next to it.